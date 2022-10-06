A search and rescue operation is being scaled back on the Slave River near Fort Resolution, where a 42-year-old man reportedly fell off a boat and into the river.

The RCMP say they were informed of this incident on Oct. 3.

The police have been assisting in the efforts to find the individual alongside local volunteers and the Civil Air Search and Rescue (CASARA). The RCMP have brought in a police dog, drone and a boat to aid in the mission.

“At this time, aerial search and rescue operations are being scaled back. The Fort Resolution RCMP will continue to work with community volunteers to continue searching for the man,” the Mounties stated on Oct. 6. “The Fort Resolution RCMP have been in frequent contact with the man’s family and will continue to support them and provide updates. At this time, the RCMP are not releasing the man’s name.”

The police extended their gratitude to the volunteer searchers for their “continued dedication and tireless efforts in this operation.”