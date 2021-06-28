Fort Providence RCMP are searching for a man who went missing in the Mackenzie River, police said in a news release June 28.

The 56-year-old man was last seen swimming at the end of the road near Winter Crossing just outside of Fort Providence around June 27 around 7 p.m. He is Indigenous and was wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt with blue shorts.

He was caught in the river’s strong current and was drawn away into faster water, police believe. He briefly remained in sight but then there were no further confirmed sightings.

RCMP, along with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) and local community members with boats began a search of the area.

A private helicopter company based in Fort Providence was also mobilized to assist with an aerial search.

The ENR Forest Management Division has also deployed a helicopter in the search effort.

The search lasted until 1:30 a.m. on June 28 before being called off due to darkness.

The man is considered missing and presumed drowned. Fort Simpson RCMP have been advised of the situation as well and the detachment will be requesting Marine Transportation Services watch for the man during the barge transportation season.

If anyone has information on the missing man they are asked to contact Fort Providence RCMP at 867-699-1111.