Fort Simpson RCMP seized drugs and a loaded handgun after executing search warrants at two homes in the village earlier this month.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, officers in Fort Simpson, along with the Emergency Response Team and Critical Incident Program, seized a loaded handgun, 1.3 kg of suspected cocaine, 72.5 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, and six grams of suspected fentanyl as a result.

The searches resulted in the arrest of five individuals: four males and one female.

The four males are facing two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl), trafficking of cocaine, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

They are being remanded in custody and will appear before a Justice of the Peace, the date of which wasn’t published.

The female, 25, is facing a single charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine). She has been released and will appear in court in Fort Simpson at a later date.

RCMP also stated that the best source for information related to drug trafficking in the NWT comes from the general public. They ask anyone who has information about drug trafficking to contact their local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.