In response to the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations new recommendations, Nunavut’s department of health has started offering a second booster shot (or fourth) dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to all Nunavummiut 50 years of age and older if they had their last shot at least four-and-a-half months ago.

First booster shots (or third doses) continue to remain available for all Nunavummiut ages five and up, most recently becoming available to immunocompromised children ages five to 11.

Masks remain mandatory in Nunavut’s health facilities and must be worn to vaccination appointments.