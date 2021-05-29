One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Ekati Diamond Mine.

The individual, not an NWT resident is isolating and doing well, the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer stated Saturday morning. Others identified as contacts are also isolating onsite at the mine.

The new case brings the total number of COVID cases as the Ekati Diamond Mine to two, in addition to two active Yellowknife cases.

No risk to NWT communities has been identified with the new infection.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) reminds residents to maintain vigilance with frequent hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping crowds small and staying home if you’re sick.

The OCPHO will continue monitoring and investigation of the new case to mitigate transmission risk.