Nearing the end of January, some NWT residents ages 5 to 11 will be approaching the eight-week window to begin receiving second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Northwest Territories Health and Social Service Authority (NTHSSA) will provide residents with updates on access to second doses for this age group.

Clinic schedules will be provided on a community-by-community basis.

Updates to the schedule will also be announced through NTHSSA’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Residents 12 and older eligible for Covid vaccinations can book appointments by contacting the local health centre or, if located in Yellowknife, by booking online.