Another pop-up clinic was organized by the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA). This one was held at the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic (YPCC) on 48 Street this past Saturday.

Multiple services were provided for the duration of the clinic, such as testing, education and cousultation on sexually-transmitted infections (STI), as well blood work and vaccinations.

Kristen Richardson, a public health nurse practitioner with Yellowknife Public Health said that the pop-up clinic was meant to provide a low-barrier access for people to come in and get tested.

This is the second such pop-up clinic that NTHSSA has organized — the first one happened in December 2022 with 89 people attending that one, according to NTHSSA.

There were some changes and adjustments for the most recent clinic, said Rebecca White, sexual health nurse with Yellowknife Public Health, such as more testing kits being made available for people.

There were also more ways to have tests performed, such as a urine test and swabs, compared to only blood work that was done during the last clinic.

The purpose of the pop-up clinic was to to provide another option for people to get tested, especially during the current syphilis outbreak in the NWT.

“We want people to feel that they have a way to access care for their sexual health in a way that works for them,” said Richardson. “We also want people to feel that there’s a space they can come and get trauma informed with inclusive and competent sexual health care to meet their needs.”

There were also privacy concers for people who attended the clinic, White added, with people called in by number.

“Getting testing in a confidential space with providers who care about them having really good sexual health care, and make it a little bit fun at the same time,” said White.