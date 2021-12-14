Saturday saw the second Yellowknife Scavenger Hunt take place in Old Town.

Twenty participants started out at the Yellowknife Racquet Club at 2 p.m., dashing out the door, jumping into vehicles and making a beeline for their next stop.

The end of the hunt came at Dene Divaz — a location contestants had to decipher via clues. There, the winning team had to answer with the correct phrase, which was “business licence.”

The team of Johanna Stewart, Martha Hamre and Dirk Friesen won the Scavenger Hunt prize, and they were ecstatic about their victory, which entailed a $2,000 staycation experience, a $500 gift card for Weaver and Devore and a $300 gift card for Bullock’s Bistro.

“Pretty astounded,” said Hamre.

“Thank you City of Yellowknife!” exclaimed Stewart. “I had some excellent teammates to pull me through.”

“I’m very, very glad to have won these prizes,” said Friesen.

Dene Divaz was the final location of the scavenger hunt in Old Town on Dec. 11. Ethan Butterfield/NNSL photo

Although not winners on this day, the team of Sepi Sohrabi, Llyanina Lora and Sonia Idir said they still had fun.

“(A) good thing to do with friends,” said Sohrabi. “It was nice. We were so close.”

“It was really fun, a little challenging,” said Lora. “When driving, people get really excited.”

There were draws for additional prizes, including a $250 day at Etandah Organic Day Spa, $200 for the Capitol Theatre and a workshop for four at Old Town Glassworks.

“I thought it was really fun and I hope my name is in that draw and they pick it,” laughed Idir. “But yeah, it was really fun and it’s a good way to get people out of their homes in the winter.”

Sira Diabira, organizer of the event — sponsored by the City of Yellowknife; the NWT Chamber of Commerce; and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada — was thrilled with how the second hunt went compared to the first one.

“This one went smoother than last time because last weekend somebody stole a clue,” said Diabira. “This time we decided to involved businesses to keep an eye on the clue.

“People were really fast,” she added. “I was not expecting them to be this fast, but when the competition is this high, they’re really, really into it.”