Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle on fire outside the Yellowknife Courthouse just after 1 p.m., Feb. 28.

The front of the blue car appeared most damaged by the blaze.

Police at the scene could not confirm whether it was a civilian vehicle.

The car was parked in the parking lot across from where a sheriff’s SUV was “completely destroyed” by fire on Feb. 14.

The Courthouse was temporarily evacuated but the Yellowknifer saw people re-enter the building once the fire was fully extinguished.

The source of the fire is unknown.