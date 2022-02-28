Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle on fire outside the Yellowknife Courthouse just after 1 p.m., Feb. 28.
The front of the blue car appeared most damaged by the blaze.
Police at the scene could not confirm whether it was a civilian vehicle.
The car was parked in the parking lot across from where a sheriff’s SUV was “completely destroyed” by fire on Feb. 14.
The Courthouse was temporarily evacuated but the Yellowknifer saw people re-enter the building once the fire was fully extinguished.
The source of the fire is unknown.