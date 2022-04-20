Select areas of Sachs Harbour can resume drinking tap water, but the community as a whole remains on a do no consume advisory.

The Office of the Chief Environmental Health Officer announced April 20 that drinking water was safe at six locations. Those are the Sachs Harbour Health Centre, the RCMP Detachment, the Residence of Ryan and Chelsea Lucas, the Ajgaliaq Recreational Complex, the Sachs Harbour Community Corporation building and the NWT Housing office.

The decision was based on water samples taken from the affected buildings on April 11.

Those listed buildings can resume drinking tap water immediately, as the advisory notes the source of the contaminated water was found and the plumbing in the affected buildings has been cleaned and tested to determine if the fuel was removed.

Individuals who still smell fuel coming from the water taps in their homes are recommended to flush sink drains with soap and water. If the odour persists, contact the hamlet office.

An information file on gasoline in drinking water can be found here.