Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson has chosen to exit the Conservative caucus due to a disagreement over support that some of his colleagues have shown for the “Freedom Convoy” truckers protest in Ottawa, according to a report from the Ottawa-based Hill Times news outlet.

He also supported leader Erin O’Toole, who was removed as the party’s leader earlier this week.

Patterson’s intention is to join the indepedent Canadian Senators Group, the Hill Times tweeted on Friday afternoon.

More information to come.