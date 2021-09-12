Another flight from Edmonton to Inuvik has been affected by Covid-19 exposure.

The GNWT updated its public exposure website at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 11 to note a flight from Edmonton to Yellowknife, to Norman Wells and then to Inuvik was exposed to the virus on Sept. 10.

Anyone who was in Rows 17 to 23 on Canadian North Flight 244 on Sept. 10 needs to take immediate precautions to prevent spread of the virus. People who are fully vaccinated need to self monitor and isolate and book a Covid-19 test if symptoms develop. People partially or not vaccinated need to self isolate immediately and arrange testing.

The news comes just as the community wrapped up its heavily attended Fall Fair, which required all attendees to wear masks.

This is the second flight from Edmonton in a month to potentially expose the Beaufort Delta to the virus, which has led to a full lockdown in Yellowknife and other parts of the NWT.