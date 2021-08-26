Sept. 30 is now holiday for the territory’s public service, commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The established holiday is to provide public servants, including teachers, the opportunity to recommit to understanding the harmful legacy of residential schools in the Northwest Territories, encouraging people to take time to reflect and consider what they can do to advance reconciliation.

“The [GNWT] is committed to deliberate actions that advance reconciliation and help us move toward a future where all residents share in the benefits of a healthy, just, sustainable, and prosperous society,” said NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane in a statement

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is to be observed by employees of both the federal and territorial governments starting this year, and will be observed annually moving forward.

The NWT Employment Standards Act has not been amended to introduce the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as an NWT-wide statutory holiday.