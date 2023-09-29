The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is happening tomorrow, Sept. 30. It’s also known as Orange Shirt Day, which is worn to help raise awareness of the impact residential schools had on Indigenous people.

The orange shirt was inspired by Phyllis Webstad, who had her clothes taken away from her on her first day at residential school. One of those items of clothing was a new orange shirt.

Schools in Yellowknife will be holding their events today and that includes William McDonald School.

“The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation just came into effect a couple of years ago,” said Kate Powless, a program support teacher at the school. “The idea of the orange shirt day has been around a little bit longer and it’s meant to be a symbol or an act of reconciliation, one small thing that we can do.”

This year, the day will begin with an assembly that Powless said will be both educational and engaging. A group of drummers will be on hand, followed by videos discussing Truth and Reconciliation Day. Later in the day, each homeroom class will participate in a unique ceremony known as ‘paying the land’. Each class will venture out and place tobacco on it, which is usually accompanied by a prayer or a message of thanks.

Due to recent evacuations and fire bans in the area, Powless said the school has decided not to conduct their usual feed the fire ceremony, option for this ceremony which she said is equally meaningful and respectful.

At Mildred Hall School, principal Elizabeth Brace said there will be events planned on Friday.

“We are having an assembly in the morning, where we will gather and share some stories and have some singing,” she said.

The school also plans to make a land offering in lieu of a fire feeding ceremony. Each class will independently make an offering to the land or water in the afternoon. The offerings will be made with tobacco, which will be placed on the ground instead of burning.

Ryan Nichols, Mildred Hall School’s vice-principal, said the school has been recognizing Orange Shirt Day since 2017.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation will hold an afternoon of events beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Ndilo. There will be a fire feeding, guest speakers, a sharing circle and a community feast followed by a drum dance.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

– with files from James McCarthy