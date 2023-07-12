The suspect at the centre of the firearm incident in Fort Liard on Tuesday is now facing multiple charges as a result.

Police have charged the unidentified man with pointing a firearm, uttering threats against a person, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

It all began early Tuesday morning at around 2:45 a.m., according to police, when Fort Liard RCMP received a call from a woman who had fled her residence after a man pointed a rifle at her and threatened her. The RCMP’s Critical Incident Program was called in, which included the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service and Crisis Negotiator Team.

Cpl. Matt Halstead, media relations officer with G Division RCMP, told NNSL Media that the accused has been remanded in custody with his first court appearance scheduled in Fort Liard on July 14.