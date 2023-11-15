Shane Thompson has been re-elected as the MLA for Nahendeh, with 307 votes after all 17 polls reported.

Thompson defeated Josh Campbell, Hillary Deneron, Les Wright, Sharon Allen and Mavis Cli-Michaud to win the race. His closest challengers were Cli-Michaud, Deneron, and Allen, who tallied 185 and 149 and 149 votes, respectively.

Thompson is beginning his third term as MLA. He was first elected in 2015, and then re-elected in 2019. In his second term, he joined Caroline Cochrane’s cabinet, where he has served as minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister Municipal and Community Affairs.

Thompson could not be reached for comment on election night.