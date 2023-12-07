The 20th Legislative Assembly has itself a speaker and, in the process, one less candidate for premier.

Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson put his name forward to be new Speaker of the House on Thursday morning, meaning he will not be in the mix when it comes to the top job and dropped out.

In standing for the Speaker’s chair, Thompson said it was a difficult decision to make, but quite a few people told him to consider taking on the role.

“They noted that they need leadership in the House and expressed the need for a more respectful tone,” he said.

He said he supports consensus government and that conflict sometimes arises in consensus, which can lead to good ideas.

But he said what the assembly doesn’t need is confrontation.

“It’s not productive — it drains energy, it backs people into a corner, and our constituents and territory deserve better,” he said.

Thompson’s appointment will be confirmed on Friday by a motion in the house.