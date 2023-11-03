Yellowknife city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett is preparing to move on from the job.

Serving the role since 2017, Bassi-Kellett confirmed her intentions to NNSL Media in an Nov. 3 email.

“Yes its true, I’ve advised Mayor Alty and Council of my intentions to step away from the role of City Manager by the end of March,” she told NNSL. “Its been an amazing 6.5 years working at a job that I would argue is the most dynamic and rewarding position I’ve held. Its been an absolute honour to serve my community but its time for me to turn my attention to other things.”

Having lived in Yellowknife since 1986, Bassi-Kellett has spent over 35 years in the public service, initially starting with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) before moving to municipal operations, then returning to MACA where she was the deputy minister. She later became the deputy minister of human resources until 2014.