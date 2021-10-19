Baker Lake RCMP responded to a complaint of shots being fired near the schools on Oct. 18.

Parts of the community were blocked off for public safety.

A suspect, described only as a “male youth,” was subsequently arrested. He is facing charges of discharging a firearm with intent; reckless discharge of a firearm; careless use of a firearm; using a firearm in the commission of an offence; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and knowledge of unauthorized possession.

The Baker Lake RCMP extended thanks to the people of Baker Lake for their assistance throughout the incident.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

