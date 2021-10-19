Baker Lake RCMP responded to a complaint of shots being fired near the schools on Oct. 18.

Parts of the community were blocked off for public safety.

A suspect, described only as a “male youth,” was subsequently arrested. He is facing charges of discharging a firearm with intent; reckless discharge of a firearm; careless use of a firearm; using a firearm in the commission of an offence; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and knowledge of unauthorized possession.

The Baker Lake RCMP extended thanks to the people of Baker Lake for their assistance throughout the incident.