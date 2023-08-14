Wildfires have caused “significant structural damage” in Enterprise, the Patterson Road area and Paradise Gardens, near Hay River, the Town of Hay River confirmed on Monday morning.

“Our thoughts are with those that have lost homes and businesses,” the municipality stated an update on the crisis.

There are no known missing persons, the town noted.

Four helicopters and water-bombers have been dispatched to the area. Emergency crews remain on site. The Hay River Fire Department and the territorial Department of Environment and Climate Change are combining efforts to protect local structures.

High winds pushed the Kakisa blaze 39 km toward Hay River yesterday.

With the highway south from Hay River impassable due to fire, a 100-seat aircraft is scheduled to depart the community at 11:20 a.m. to take evacuees to Fort McMurray, Alta.

“It is critical that evacuees get on the plane as the road exit is not available and uncertain for the foreseeable future,” the town stated.

For those in dire need of internet use, WiFi is available via Starlink at KP Woodright. Northwestel’s fibre line has sustained significant damage.

“We have confirmed that wildfire activity in Enterprise NWT has damaged Northwestel infrastructure that feeds the South Slave communities. We do not expect service to the area to be restored within the next 24 hours at a minimum. We will continue to provide updates regularly,” Northwestel stated on Monday morning.