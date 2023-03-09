Baker Lake Lake MLA Craig Simailak resigned Thursday from the legislative assembly’s executive council, giving up his ministerial portfolios.

“I’d like to thank my staff at the Department of Justice, Qulliq Energy Corporation along with my staff upstairs: Nicole Camphaug, Susie Alainga, thank you very much,” said Simailak during the March 9 legislative assembly session, citing the need to spend more time with family as the reason for his decision.

In the interim, Environment, Economic Development and Transportation Minister David Akeeagok will assume Simailak’s Justice, Labour and Human Rights Tribunal portfolios.

Finance and Housing Minister Lorne Kusugak will take over as minister responsible for the Utility Rates Council while Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok will take on duties as minister responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corporation.

“I wish to extend my appreciation for his service as minister in two crucial portfolios,” Akeeagok said of Simailak.