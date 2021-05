Pop-up vaccine clinics for young people started in Yellowknife schools on May 19.

At Sir John Franklin high school, students filed into the gymnasium to wait their turn to be vaccinated.

According to lead nurse, Janie Neudorf, 258 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were allocated for youths aged 12-17

A total of 1,100 doses went into arms at schools in the territorial capital on May 19; leftover doses were offered to members of the public in the evening.