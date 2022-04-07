The site of what will be Yellowknife’s new $67-million Aquatic Centre is starting to take shape as trees are being cleared.

“Tree removal will be taking place between Tuesday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 12,” said Janine Farmer with City of Yellowknife communications. “Residents are being asked to follow posted signage and not use certain access trails to the paved Frame Lake Trail near the new Aquatic Centre site and the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.”

Tree removal started on April 5 for the city’s Aquatic Centre and will be continuing until April 12. Blasting in the area is scheduled to begin in May. Ethan Butterfield/NNSL photo

As work in the area continues, barriers that mark locations not meant to be accessed by the public may be relocated.

“Updates on work and advisories will be posted the city’s social media to ensure residents are aware of work being done on site,” Farmer said.

Site preparation and development of the new recreation facility is being undertaken by Clark Builders as a result of a deal inked with the city in January 2022.

Blasting work is scheduled to begin in May, once tree removal and site preparation are completed.

The Aquatic Centre is planned for 2024.