Six people were identified as having Covid-19 related to a recent outbreak at Diamond Jenness Secondary School (DJSS), according to a public notice issued Oct. 14.

“Transmission is most likely linked to social circles,” said Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories in a statement.

“All not fully vaccinated staff/students in Grades 9 to 12 should isolate immediately and contact Hay River Public Health to arrange for testing.”

Kandola added that staff, students and teachers should all continue self-monitoring for symptoms no matter their vaccination status.

Mark Harris, chair of the Hay River District Education Authority stated in an Oct. 14 post that school services will continue as normal for students who meet the public health criteria.

“Classes will remain in session for all those students who are eligible to return to school in Grades 9 and 12, for those who have submitted a COVID assessment card from initial testings in Grades 10, 11, and 12 and Grade 8 students,” he stated.

He added that there will be Day 10 testing this week for those in isolation and that Covid-19 assessment cards will be required for all students and staff returning to school.

DJSS was also one of three locations in Hay River which received public health notices from the Chief Public Health Officer, late Oct. 14.

Anyone present at the school on Oct. 6 and 7 should also self monitor and get tested if symptoms develop.

“Public health or school administration has reached out to the staff and students in the affected classroom(s),” according to the notice. “Staff and students should follow the advice outlined in their letter.”

The most recent date and time range included the Super A Foods on Oct. 11 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Anyone who attended the store at these times are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop, regardless of vaccination status.

A similar notice was made for the Big Lake Eatery & Cafe on Oct. 6 and 7 between the hours 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.