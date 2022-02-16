On Feb. 10 the City Iqaluit presented the 2021 Volunteer Appreciation Awards online, highlighting the contributions to the community given by its residents and organizations. The two-minute video, posted to social media, recognized individuals and community groups.

Iqaluit’s Angel Tree, led by Tina Morrissey, received the Outstanding Volunteer Service Organization Award, recognizing the compassion and support given to families over the holidays.

The Outstanding Volunteer Sports and Recreation Award went to Iqaluit Breaks Swim Club Coaches Sean and Stephanie Clark, for their time, experience and effort in providing a fun and safe environment for the youth of Iqaluit.

The City recognized Joseph Takpannie with the Outstanding Volunteer Youth Award, noting his “kind heart and ingenuity.” Joseph helped gather and fix bicycles found in the landfill and donated them to the kids of Iqaluit.

Elisapi Aningmiuq received the Ikayuqtimarik (Good Helper) Award for continued community engagement with multiple intersecting groups to help meet the needs of Iqalummiut through grassroots cultural and community work.

For 24 years, Matty McNair has run Strings and Things, a weekly evening of music open to musicians of all ages – this earned McNair the Outstanding Volunteer Award for Arts and Culture for her hosting and facilitating music at all levels of experience.

The Community Development Award went to Jason Rochon, for starting a food bank for children at Joamie School six years ago, and maintaining it, ensuring kids have food to take home for lunch or at the end of the day. He was praised for recognizing a need and taking action.