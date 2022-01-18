Six new locations across the NWT have been identified as Covid-19 outbreak sites, while five others have been identified as exposure sites.

The GNWT updated its Covid dashboard shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 to include 14 new exposures and outbreaks — including new times for existing exposures — in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River and Behchoko. Here are the latest exposures and outbreaks as of the evening of Jan. 17:

New workplace outbreaks

Behchoko: Behchoko Northern Store, starting on Jan. 14;

Yellowknife and area: Yellowknife Daycare Association, starting Jan. 17;

Dome Lake Maintenance Camp on the winter road as of Jan. 15;

Canada Post processing plant as of Jan. 12

Other outbreak locations

Fort Smith: Aurora College campus as of Jan. 16

Yellowknife: Salvation Army as of Jan. 13.

New exposure sites

Fort Smith: Grade 8 class at Paul William Kaeser High School on Jan. 12;

Yellowknife: The Yellowknife Daycare Association on Jan. 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Centre for Northern Families Daycare all day Jan. 14 and 15;

Day Shelter on Jan. 14 and 15;

Royal Bank on Jan. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

New exposure times:

Hay River: The Ptarmigan Inn restaurant on Jan. 9 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.;

Fort Smith: The Grade 4 class of Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary School on Jan. 13;

Yellowknife: Salvation Army on Jan. 13 and 14 as the result of at least one overnight stay.

No new flights were added to the list of known exposure sites.

Anyone who was present on or after the first day of a workplace outbreak or during an exposure is advised to self-monitor for symptoms regardless of vaccination status, isolate and get tested if symptoms develop. A fourth-day test is required, regardless of symptoms, for those not fully vaccinated. Anyone who was present during the Salvation Army or Aurora College outbreaks should monitor for symptoms, isolate if symptoms develop, and arrange for a test.