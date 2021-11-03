Exposure notices for Inuvik dating back well into October were quietly published on the GNWT’s Exposure notices website today.

Updated at 4:29 p.m. on Nov. 3, the new exposure notices for Inuvik range from Nov. 1 all the way back to Oct. 25.

Anyone who was at Shivers Lounge on Oct. 25 and 26 from 6 p.m. 9:45 p.m., Western Arctic Dental Group on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Children First Society Daycare on those three days from 8 a.m. to five p.m. who is not fully vaccinated should isolate immediately and book a Covid-19 test.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated should self monitor for symptoms and isolate if they develop.

Also included in the public update is an Oct. 29 Canadian North flight to Ulukhaktok which was considered an exposure location. Flight CN620 from Yellowknife to Ulukhaktok, which flew from 10:20 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., is no longer considered an exposure location.