Environment and Natural Resources Canada issued a public alert for heavy snowfall across the South Slave overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

According to notices from the federal website late Feb. 9, residents in Hay River and Enterprise can expect heavy snow with total amounts reaching 10 to 15 cm into the the night.

The Thebacha Region including the Fort Smith and Salt River Reserve areas and Fort Resolution including Highway 6 are to see similar amounts.

Snowfall is expected to end early Thursday morning, according to the notice.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” states the notice. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.”

Residents should keep an eye on changing weather conditions on the Environment Canada website. Reports of weather conditions can be made to NTstorm@ec.gc.ca.