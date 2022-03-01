Snowking’s Winter Festival kicked off Tuesday afternoon.

Opening day events included a door cutting and a Yellowknives Dene Drummers performance.

The festival will run Tuesday to Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., until March 27.

Though admission tickets are sold first come, first served, entry was free for opening day, March 1, as a courtesy from members of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly.

Prices for daily admissions can be found here.

Proof of vaccination is not required to attend the festival. Masking is also not necessary but is still highly recommended, according to the organizer’s website.