A once-in-a-century event is set to shine over Inuvik June 10 in the wee hours of the morning.

An annular solar eclipse will occur from 3:49 a.m. to 5:33 a.m. This is the one and only time a solar eclipse will be visible from Inuvik this century.

Annular means the moon will fully quite cover the disc of the sun, resulting in a glowing ring surrounding the eclipse.

Amateur astronomers Mike Bodnar and CJ Parr will a telescope set up at the East Three tennis courts. There will also be basketball and volleyball games set up to pass the time.

Because viewing a solar eclipse directly can be damaging to the eyes, eclipse shades will be provided for the event. They must be worn at all times when viewing the eclipse.

Snacks and drinks will be provided by the NWT Parks and Recreation Association.