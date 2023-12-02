The city’s solid waste facility was closed for a portion of Friday, and now we know why.

A small brush fire broke out near the construction waste area at around 9 a.m. but was quickly put out by the city staff and firefighters.

City spokesperson Kerry Thistle stated that employees at the dump used excavators to move the brush around and help extinguish the fire, while firefighters used water to contain the fire.

The fire was controlled and extinguished within an hour, stated Thistle. The dump was closed while the fire was being fought, but normal operations have since resumed.

No injuries or property damage was reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.