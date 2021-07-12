Health Canada recalled three batches of pre-rolled joints, due to possible contamination with yeast, mould and bacteria.

About 11,304 joints were sold in December 2020 and July 2021, and are now recalled.

The pre-rolled joints were made by an Alberta-based company, Altas Growers. They were sold in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Alberta at cannabis stores.

They were sold to medical cannabis customers with Shoppers Drug Mart across Canada.

The products that were affected are Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower pre-rolls and Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls. The products contained three 0.5-gram joints and they were packaged between November 2020 and January 2021.

The three lots numbers that were recalled are P200027, P200044 and P210008.

According to Health Canada, exposure to yeast, mould and bacteria can cause allergy symptoms. The exposure may also cause serious health issues but it is quite rare.

Joints can be safely discarded or can be returned to where they were purchased.