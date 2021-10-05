The GNWT has released a report from an independent consultant with expertise in caribou modelling that shows boreal caribou population trends in the southern NWT are stable or decreasing.

In the study, the boreal caribou population trend south of Great Slave Lake in the South Slave region was found to be stable over 10 years.

However, the population trend south of the Mackenzie River in the Deh Cho region was found to be slowly falling.

These trends were estimated in the absence of any harvesting. Any level of continued harvest in these two areas may contribute to declines, the document states.

Boreal caribou are listed as a threatened species in Canada and the NWT. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources monitors boreal caribou population trends in the South Slave, Deh Cho and North Slave regions.

Indigenous governments and organizations, renewable resource boards and other affected parties have been made aware on the report.

Next for the GNWT is to work with co-management partners to consider this new information to help conserve and recover boreal caribou. If there are recommendations to limit or restrict resident harvest, the GNWT will engage the public to provide input on the proposed recommendations.

“The GNWT continues to work with our co-management partners to wisely and sustainably manage boreal caribou populations for future generations,” said Shane Thomson, minister of ENR in a statement. “This report will support our ongoing efforts to conserve boreal caribou across the territory.”