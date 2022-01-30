The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is easing some public health restrictions in the territory.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, businesses such as restaurants, bars and lounges that serve alcohol will no longer have table limits. However, no mingling of guests between tables or groups will be allowed.

Other activities that can resume include dancing, singing, playing of wind and brass instruments, traditional hand games, contact sports, high-intensity fitness classes, winter sports and indoor swimming.

However, household gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people indoors at one time with a maximum of five non-household members allowed.

Inquiries about public health orders can be directed to to ProtectNWT at protectNWT@gov.nt.ca or call 8-1-1 or 1-833-378-8297.

New details on the order will be available beginning at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 on the GNWT Covid-19 website.