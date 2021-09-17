The Yellowknife Education District has announced changes to some local polling station locations for the upcoming Sept. 20 federal election, as per Elections Canada.

Several polling locations, such as Sir John Franklin High School, MJ MacPherson School and the Quality Inn have been moved to the Centre Square Mall.

These changes are in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the city,

A provided image shows the full list of changes to the city’s polling stations.

For more information on where to vote, the Education District advises voters to contact the Yellowknife Returning Office at 780- 630-3870.