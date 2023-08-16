The Northwest Territories SPCA is looking for emergency volunteers in case the evacuation situation in Yellowknife worsens amid wildfires.

The SPCA says it is closely monitoring the situation, alongside Veterinarians without Borders, and taking any steps to address any needs that could come up with an evacuation notice, according to a post on Facebook Tuesday (Aug. 14).

The SPCA is also working to identify a location that could serve as a temporary facility for dogs that are unable o stay with their owners if Yellowknife is put on evacuation notice. It would be a resource for pet owners in the city who are unable to keep their animal with them.

“Due to the SPCA location, the shelter is not able to board any animals from evacuation alerts and the SPCA is putting plans in place for the shelter animals.”

The animal welfare organization warned that owners should have a go-bag ready for their animal, with an extra leash, identification, water, food and any medication.

Anyone who is able to be an emergency volunteer can email ykwildfires@nwtspca.com or call 920-7722 to find out how to help.