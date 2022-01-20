The Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories will start its next session nearly three weeks later than planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Jan. 20, Speaker of the House Frederick Blake, Jr. announced his decision that “the public interest requires that reconvening the 2nd Session of the 19th Legislative Assembly be delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Northwest Territories.”

The second session, which was supposed to hold its first sitting on Feb. 2, will instead convene on Feb. 21. The session will then continue until its final sitting on March 31.

The statement went on to say that the sittings are planned to be held in person, but this could change depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Regardless of whether the sittings are held in person or virtually, residents can tune in live via the LATV network, as well as the Assembly’s website and various social media channels.