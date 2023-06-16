A special administrator will be appointed to run Tsiigehtchic next month as it transitions from charter community to hamlet.

An announcement giving 30 days notice was issued on June 15 by Municipal and Community Affairs.

“The Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) has formally notified the Charter Community of Tsiigehtchic of their opinion that it is in the best interest of the Charter to be under Administration as it transitions to a Hamlet,” reads the notice. “This notice provides a 30-day consultation period before Administration would take effect. Under the authority provided in section 161 of the Charter Communities Act, the Minister can release council from their duties and appoint an Administrator.

“MACA will continue to provide support to the community government through the various programs and services offered by the department. The Administrator will be focused on preparing the Charter Community for its status change to a Hamlet and developing a plan to provide stability to the community government during this transition period.”

On May 23, 51 residents cast a ballot in favour of transitioning from Tsiigehtchic’s current charter community status — nearly 75 per cent of the 90 eligible voters.

As a hamlet, Tsiigehtchic will elect a municipal government and maintain a separate band council. No timeline has been given for how long the administrator will be in control of the community or when the translation will be complete has been issued.