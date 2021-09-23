RCMP Special Constable (SC) Johnny Karetak was honoured at a special ceremony last month. Karetak died in June 2017 at the age of 87 after serving with the police force for 25 years.

“He built a bridge between RCMP and the community,” Mayor Joe Savikataaq Jr. told Kivalliq News.

Karetak was born in St. John’s, N.L. but moved to Arviat at the age of three and lived there until he passed away four years ago.

Although he was buried in 2017, plans to hold a special ceremony in his honour were on hold until Aug. 17 of this year.

The cross for Karetak’s grave was made from the mast of his Peterhead fishing boat. It has since had a specially engraved gravestone added in front of it.

The following images were taken during the August ceremony.