A special guest arrived at Kaw Tay Whee School in the form of Spider-Man, who assisted in gift delivery for the entire student body on March 4.

“Everybody was quite astonished,” said Lea Lamoureux, principal of the Dettah school. “So, typically in our community school, we have a special Christmas event. We usually have a big breakfast with Santa, but since Covid, we haven’t been able to do that.”

Due to Santa’s unavailability, Spider-Man helped distribute an abundance of Lego sets — ranging from Star Wars to Harry Potter — via a helicopter provided by Great Slave Helicopters.

The chopper landed on the lake behind the school at 2 p.m., while students were outside, and from the whirlybird emerged the spectacular web-slinger.

“(He) did some tricks, and some tumbles, and cartwheels, and flips,” said Lamoureux. “Then out came some big, giant bags of gifts for students with a letter attached from Santa explaining what was happening.”

“Then everybody got to open up their new gifts, which were lovely,” she continued.

The commotion caused a bit of a traffic jam in the area of Dettah, something that Lamoureux hasn’t seen in 14 years of being principal.

“Nobody knew it was happening,” she explained. “The water truck stopped and somebody came up on their snowmobile and then an ATV. The trucks were kind of at a standstill.”

When asked about how the entire arrangement came about, Lamoureux simply replied that “Santa arranged it.”