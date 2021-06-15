Families of Allain St. Cyr students gathered in the evening of June 12 for a small but intimate graduation ceremony.

Like previous years at Yellowknife’s sole French language school, the graduating class was small and this year four students were celebrated for completing their studies: Amelie Schwarz, Ellie Lubaki-Zantoko, Sylvain Rourke and Samuel Gilbert.

Each student gave their own speeches where they thanked their classmates and families for their support, and spoke about the challenges of finishing school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Sylvia Larose expressed her pride in the hard work of the four graduates, who spent the school year studying in their own classroom bubble built inside the gymnasium and isolated from other students.

“They were a very tight group,” she said. “And they didn’t complain or miss any school this year.”