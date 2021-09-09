The Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation has received a $50,000 estate donation in memory of Avis “Mavis” Luella Lillegran, the foundation said in a news release on Sept. 9.

It is believed the contribution is one of the largest estate donations ever received by the foundation.

The timing of the donation comes as the hospital faces a need to replace its three therapeutic beds in the extended care unit, said foundation executive director Patty Olexin-Lang.

Avis “Mavis” Luella Lillegran would be pleased to know her donation could help with the care of long-term patients, her friend Lynda Lou Gourlie told Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation executive director Patty Olexin-Lang. Mavis passed away in June 2020 at the age of 82. Mississauga News photo

“These beds are designed to reduce all stages of pressure injuries, reduce falls and provide easier access for caregivers while providing more comfort for patients,” she said.

Each bed costs about $15,000.

Stanton is testing four models of therapeutic mattresses and expects to choose one over the coming month.

The new bed will become the standard of use in other extended care units within the NWT Health and Social Services Authority.

Lynda Lou Gourlie, the executor of Mavis’ estate and her friend and teaching colleague recalled to Olexin-Lang how much Mavis appreciated the care her late sister Joyce Lillegran received at Stanton in the last few years. Her sister worked as a lawyer in Inuvik.

She added that Mavis, who passed away in June 2020 at age 82 would be glad to know her donation would allow for the care of immobile and long-term patients.

Mavis worked as a teacher for more than 40 years in northern Saskatchewan and in the Peel Region of Ontario, according to her obituary.

A cultured woman who travelled the world first class, she taught herself to speak five languages, enjoyed fine art, gardening and food and wines.