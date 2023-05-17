Kinngait is under a state of emergency as treated water reserves are alarmingly low due to an electrical issue at the community’s water pumphouse, the Department of Community and Government Services (CGS) advised early Wednesday evening.

“Our department is committed to supporting the community of Kinngait in their efforts to restore water services in the community,” said CGS Minister David Joanasie, who delcared the state of emergency under Nunavut’s Emergency Measures Act. “We are working with the hamlet to restore services and support the residents of Kinngait.”

The department stated that available reserves of water “have been depleted, posing a risk to both public health and community infrastructure.”

The community’s 1,450 residents are being encouraged to conserve water and follow directions given by the territorial government and the Hamlet of Kinngait.

“The need to declare a state of emergency at this time is to expedite the processes required to deploy necessary resources to respond to the issue in Kinngait. This step will enable the GN to ensure the necessary supports are available to the Hamlet of Kinngait and its residents,” a news release from CGS reads. “This will also give the GN additional authority to control and assign assets of GN departments and public agencies under the Emergency Measures Act.”

The state of emergency will be in effect until May 30.