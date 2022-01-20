A state of emergency has been declared in Sachs Harbour.

Following a Jan. 20 meeting, council declared the state of emergency until Feb. 1, 2022.

Under the declaration, council is requesting only returning residents or essential workers fly to the community while the state of emergency is in effect, and passengers are required to be rapid tested at the health centre as soon as they arrive. Returning residents who need to isolate have the option of doing so with their families for three to five days or to isolate at a designated area.

Services in the community have been reduced to essential workers — all others are asked to work from home.

Personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies have been delivered to each household.

A Covid Coordinator has been hired until March 31 to assist in transporting passengers to the health centre from the airport for their rapid test, and to run errands and pick up food and other essential good for people in isolation.

According to internal public health emails obtained by Inuvik Drum, there is currently one active case of Covid-19 in Sachs Harbour.