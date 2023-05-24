The state of emergency in Kinngait is officially over.

The Government of Nunavut announced the end of the state of emergency, which was enacted in response to a water shortage in the community, in a press release on May 23.

“I am ending the territorial state of emergency in Kinngait as the issues related to the municipal water infrastructure have been addressed, and municipal services have been restored,” said Community and Government Services Minister David Joanasie. “I would like to thank the people of Kinngait for their patience while this situation was resolved.”

Kinngait’s emergency began on May 17, when treated water reserves reached a critical level due to an electrical issue at the local water pumphouse. The crisis lasted just under a week.

The department stated at the time that water shortages posed a risk to public health and infrastructure, and advised the 1,450 residents of the community to conserve water and follow government recommendations.

Declaring a state of emergency allowed the Government of Nunavut to work more quickly to mend the situation by granting “additional authority to control and assign assets of GN departments and public agencies under the Emergency Measures Act,” a press release explained.

When it was announced, the state of emergency was expected to be in effect until May 30.