A sample of random Canadians will soon be getting their own Covid-19 test kits in the mail as part of the second round of Statistics Canada’s Canadian Covid-19 Antibody and Health Survey.

The project, which is a partnership with the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Covid-19 Immunity Task Force, aims to collect data on the impacts of the Covid-19 virus and pandemic on Canadians, including the long-term effects of the virus, chronic conditions associated with the virus, and overall impact on health and well-being.

One hundred thousand Canadians over the age of 18 will be randomly selected for this survey, which will be conducted in three waves between April and August. If you’re selected for the survey, you’ll be asked to fill out an electronic questionnaire and take a finger-prick blood test, and in some cases, a PCR saliva test. In return, you’ll get a report telling you if you have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, and if so, whether they came from an infection, a vaccination, or both.

More information about the survey is available on Statistics Canada’s website.

