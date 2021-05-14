Steve Norn, MLA for Tu Nedhé – Wiilideh has been removed from his role as chair of the legislative assembly’s Accountability and Oversight Committee.

The NWT Legislative Assembly said that MLA Kevin O’Reilly, deputy chair, will assume the role.

The Committeestill has to vote on who they want to take on the position

In a statement from the legislature on May 14, Norn’s removal was so that the committee could focus on “keeping the government accountable as the territory navigates the ongoing pandemic, the flooding in the Deh Cho region, and the work of the Legislative Assembly.”

Norn told NNSL media that he wasn’t surprised by the move and he respects the will of the committee.

“The committee got together today and felt that it would be best to step aside and we felt it was best at least for the the time being,” he said.

“I think it is important to remember that it is still my responsibility to represent the people of Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh and I will continue to do so to the best of my ability.”

Citing confidence of the committee, he declined to say how the vote of MLAs went.