The court case regarding an alleged violation of the Public Health Act by Steve Norn, MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, has been pushed back to Sept. 14.

Officials charged Norn with two counts of failure to isolate from other persons under the act.

A trial date is to be set on Sept 14. Norn pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3.

Norn was not in attendance in the courtroom on Aug. 24. His defence lawyer, Jay Bran, was present on his behalf.

Norn is accused of failing to complete his COVID-19 self-isolation by entering the legislative assembly on April 17, one day before his isolation period was scheduled to end.

A separate public inquiry into Norn’s conduct is set to begin on Oct. 4, according to a news release that the legislative assembly issued on Aug. 17.