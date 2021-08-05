Investigation continues into the death of a woman who passed away in police custody after being arrested by the Northwest Territories RCMP July 31.

Upon completion of autopsy yesterday, Aug. 4, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the age of the woman to be 54.

The Calgary Police Service initially reported her age as 34 and has apologized for the confusion.

They said the process of determining a cause of death is a complex one, and that the name of the deceased would not be released until at least that was determined.