There is still no new deal between AVENS and the union representing employees at the facility.

Yellowknifer obtained a letter sent by Daryl Dolynny, president and CEO of AVENS, to staff which outlined exactly where things stand. The existing collective agreement between AVENS and the Union of Northern Workers Local 25 expired on March 31, 2022. That agreement has remained in effect — and will do so — until a new agreement is reached or if there is either a strike or lockout.

Both sides entered conciliation on April 5 and 6 to see if the deadlock could be broken. Conciliation is done through a third party to try and broker a deal, and is mandatory before any job action takes place. That didn’t work and now both sides are in what’s called a “cooling-off period” for 21 days, according to the letter.

In the letter, Dolynny stated that AVENS asked for an extension in conciliation, but the union wouldn’t agree to it.

An agreement can still be reached during the cooling-off period, but once it ends, the union would be in a legal position to strike if union members vote to do so. That could happen as early as April 29.

The letter also indicated that three days of collective bargaining began in late October 2022 and both sides were able to hammer out a deal. It included a 10 per cent increase in the shift differential paid to new parents when they’re on parental leave; a 10 per cent increase in responsibility pay for resident care aides; a 5.4 per cent increase in the Northern Allowance retroactive to April 1, 2022 and; an overall pay hike of 7.25 per cent over four years.

Dolynny stated in the letter that the union recommended members vote in favour of that agreement, but the membership decided to not ratify it.

The UNW issued a statement attributed to its president, Gayla Thunstrom, back on March 28 where she confirmed conciliation was to take place.

“You are sending a clear message to your employer that you continue to support your bargaining team and will not settle for a deal that isn’t fair for all workers at Avens,” she stated. “The team has heard you and they are committed to bring you a deal that recognizes the physical and mental demands of your job. Our next step is to talk to the families and the citizens of Yellowknife, asking them to provide their support to you.”

Thunstrom also indicated that mobilization activities were being planned, including strike training sessions.

When reached by phone on Thursday, Dolynny said he’s still hopeful that a deal can get done.

“We’ve always acted in good faith during this whole process,” he said. “We’re disappointed we haven’t been able to come to terms, but we’ll continue working to get a fair agreement for both sides.”